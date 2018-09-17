© AFP



More than 100 people have died in floods after Nigeria's two major rivers burst their banks, authorities say.The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) says heavy rains caused the Niger River and Benue River to overflow.It has resulted in a series of floods across the country over two weeks, with rural areas most vulnerable.The government is urging residents along waterways to relocate to safe places.Worst hit is Niger State, where more than 40 people have died, Nema director Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja told the BBC.Eleven other states have been affected - they are Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Bayelsa, Edo, Anambra, Rivers and Delta.Nigerian authorities are considering declaring a state of emergency,Nigeria faces flooding almost every year.Analysts blame recurring flood disasters on lack of proper town planning, blocked waterways and poor drainage systems.