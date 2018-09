© Mohammed Salem/Reuters



Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on the Gaza border after IDF personnel used live ammunition against Palestinian protesters rallying against the Israeli occupation. Some 248 people have been injured.The deadliest Israeli-Palestinian clashes since the 2014 Gaza War have resulted in three more casualties:WAFA news agency reported. The Israeli army spokesman said that the protesters pelted its forces with rocks and burning tires, throwing two grenades and bombs, injuring one Israeli soldier. The soldier had suffered a shrapnel wound and received medical attention on the spot.The IDF also claimed thaton the Israel-Gaza border but were stopped by the Israeli security forces.Tensions have been running high on the border for six months now, since the first "Great March of Return" protest on March 30 drew some 30,000 Palestinians.The situation has been exacerbated by US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and the grand opening of the embassy there in May, which has drawn anger from Palestinians, the entire Arab world, and even some US allies in Europe.The Trump administration's recent decision to defund the UN's Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) and shut down the Palestine Liberation Organization offices in Washington have also fueled Palestinian anger.