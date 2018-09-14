© Associated Press/Toby Talbot

A spokesman at Purdue Pharma, targeted by Thursday's lawsuit in Multnomah Circuit Court, denied the allegations.Spokesman Bob Josephson said the state was inappropriately substituting its judgment for the judgment of experts at U.S. Food and Drug Administration."The state claims Purdue acted improperly by communicating with prescribers about scientific and medical information that FDA has expressly considered and continues to approve," Josephson said in an email.Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum charged that Purdue has engaged in racketeering and misleading activity over the last decade."While we cannot bring back the lives lost to opioid addiction, we can question whether Purdue has lived up to the decade-old promise they made to correct their behavior. The answer, unfortunately, is a resounding 'no!'" she said.The National Institutes of Health said in a 2005 report that OxyContin, a trade name for oxycodone hydrochloride, "became popular as a street drug through its ability to induce a quick heroin-like euphoria."In 2016, 312 people died from opioid-related overdoses in Oregon, the National Institute on Drug Abuse has said.On Sept. 5, Purdue Pharma announced it's providing a $3.42 million grant to advance development of a low-cost, over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray, used to reverse effects of an opioid overdose. The grant is going to Harm Reduction Therapeutics, an independent, non-profit pharmaceutical company. Purdue said it won't be paid any revenues or royalties.The complaint also says that starting in 2008,, the Oregon lawsuit says.Purdue and other drug makers are facing lawsuits across the country, claiming they helped spark opioid addiction and an overdose crisis.Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.