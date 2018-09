© Richard B. Levine / Global Look Press



, told RT former US congressman and libertarian politician Ron Paul.Paul, who heads an institute named after himself, says he and his colleagues are trying to alert Americans about the dangers of Washington's foreign policy, which, he believes, will ultimately be detrimental to American interest.In the Ron Paul Institute, many believe that "what we are trying to do is maintain a modern day empire," he said, "and that requires a lot of force and a lot of lying too to misinform people in order for the American people to go along with it."Washington's casual use of sanctions, or threats thereof, is one example of this strong-arm approach. Just this week, US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, bragged on Fox News that the US sanctions against Iran were "suffocating them"."If people don't do what we want and obey us, then we put sanctions on them. To me that is the same as war effort when you do this. I think the threats are terrible, sanctions are terrible on principle," Ron Paul said.Paul also said he believed the US policy in Syria, which is based on a necessity to oppose Iranian influence there even if it means allying with groups like Al Qaeda, was very dangerous. The Trump administration is "making sure that we are on the side, who will remain very anti-Iran, and that puts us into a situation, where we have to be anti-Russia too," he said.