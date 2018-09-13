© Facebook

Seven German non-league footballers have been booted out of their club after appearing to perform Nazi salutes in a team photo, supposedly as a prank.The players, from the second team of German non-league club SC 1920 Myhl, were snapped making the shocking salutes in a team photo taken by the club's shirt sponsor, kebab shop owner Engin Arslan.Arslan later uploaded the photo to Facebook, although he quickly removed it.The players - all aged between 18 and 27 - have now been kicked off the team amid the backlash."When we found out about it we immediately convened a board meeting," club chairman Marc Winkens said, the Sun reported. "According to our club rules, we could only reach the conclusion to expel the members."Arslan has also been removed as a sponsor of the club - which plays in the town of Wssenberg in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The kebab shop owner also says he has had his banner removed from the club's ground.The players have apologized for their actions, posting picture in which they hold a banner reading: "Sorry... to all the people we have hurt with our rash action."Arslan has also expressed his remorse, saying: "It was a huge mistake on my part and for that I apologise to the individuals, to the club too... But apparently that won't do any good - I'm sorry for the boys."Germany has seen considerable unrest in recent weeks amid demonstrations from far-right and far-left groups. A rally in the city of Halle earlier this week saw clashes with police and Nazi salutes and slogans.