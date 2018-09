© Shutterstock/Rusta Ruseyn



© Gluco Rx



The world's first blood glucose meter designed specifically for diabetic cows has been developed by scientists.British farmers are faced with a growing problem, withThey often need to be checked for the life-threatening complication known as ketosis - brought on when their body does not make enough insulin.This then causes a build-up of ketones and a spike in blood sugar, and without immediate treatment it can be deadly. It can also spoil the milk - causing farmers to lose money.Monitoring this build-up allows for them to ensure the health of their cattle, said Dr Dai Grove-White, of the University of Liverpool's Institute of Veterinary Science.Currently the animals are tested for the complication using human glucose meters, but these are not geared up for their physiology.In response, British diabetes firm Gluco Rx, who normally work on humans, has launched the only system designed specifically at cows on the planet.It measures ketone levels in dairy cows to detect the deadly condition and predict health risks during early lactation.This can prevent decreased milk yields and economic loss, the scientists behind the contraption claim.Chris Chapman, director of Gluco Rx, told MailOnline: 'As an innovative company we are always looking to push the barriers of science and healthcare.'While our normal focus is diabetes care for humans, when we developed our ketone meter we found that it could also work with cattle.'We were aware of the challenge of ketosis in cows so pursued the findings and are today pleased to be able to present farmers with a ketone meter which is properly geared up to this challenge.'A summary of this data by the Veterinary Manual suggested that up to 14 per cent are at risk of ketosis, representing 266,000 cattle.Regular monitoring of ketones is becoming a regular part of life on the modern dairy farm, according to a cattle expert.Dr Grove-White likened it to humans getting the blood pressure monitored.He said that keeping a frequent eye on their ketone levels allows farmers to ensure the perfect diet for their precious cattle.This is important in ensuring they are at optimal health, and can continue to provide them good profits for their milk production.