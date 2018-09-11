google clinton tucker
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson exclusively obtained emails demonstrating a Google executive's efforts to use company resources to aid Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016.


Tucker began the segment by lambasting the level of political influence big tech firms possess, drawing attention to Democrats' hypocrisy in their criticism of Citizens United, but unwillingness to criticize companies like Google.

"An email obtained exclusively by this show reveals that a senior Google employee deployed the company's resources to increase voter turnout in ways she believed would help the Clinton campaign win in the last election. The email we obtained came from a woman named Eliana Murillo, the head of the multicultural marketing department. She sent the email on November 9th, 2016. That's one day after the presidential election," Carlson said.

"In her email, she touts Google's multi-faceted efforts to boost Hispanic turnout. She notes Latinos voted in record-breaking numbers especially in states like Florida, Nevada and Arizona - the last of which she describes as 'a key state for us.' She brags that the company used its power to ensure that millions of people saw certain hashtags and social media impressions with the goal of influencing their behavior during the election," Carlson continued.