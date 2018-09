© AFP



Foreign observers are surprised that North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un opted not to feature intercontinental ballistic missiles in a grandiose military parade, in stark contrast to similar events that the nation held in the past.The parade held in Kim Il-Sung Square focused more on conventional weapons instead, such as tanks and rocket launchers. Some of the hardware featured traditional anti-US and anti-imperialist slogans.The absence of long-range ballistic missiles confirmed earlier reports that North Korea was preparing a relatively 'low-key' event. This was in stark contrast to similar parades held in April last year and in February, when Kim Jong-un rolled out the newest Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 ICMBs.The North Korean leader observed the troops but chose not to make a speech. The head of the nation's parliament, Kim Yong-nam addressed the crowd instead."The DPRK has evolved into a strong military power, based on our party's efforts to fundamentally block the outside world's threats of attack and invasion against our country," he said , cited by NK News, in a speech mainly focused on the economy."Upon meeting him, I became certain that for him (Kim Jong-un) it's not just protocol talks. He wants peace, and does everything possible and impossible to achieve it," Matvienko told reporters on Saturday.During her visit to Pyongyang, Matvienko delivered a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim. In his message, Putin congratulated North Koreans on the holiday and noted the "friendly relations" between the countries, state-run media reported.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also confirmed on Saturday that he had received a letter from Kim for President Donald Trump.After holding historic talks with Trump in June, Kim affirmed his "unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.