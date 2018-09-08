© REUTERS / Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency



A right-wing Eurosceptic party is poised to win record support in Sweden's upcoming general election, capitalizing on voter discontent over issues such as immigration, crime and health care.The leader of the Sweden Democrats Party (SD), Jimmie Akesson, has received a letter with a death threat as the party is gearing up for Sunday's vote, The Daily Mail reported.the letter warned, while making a similar threat against Akesson's son.The Swedish Security Service (SAPO) is investigating the incident.An anti-immigration populist, Jimmie Akesson has seen his political stardom rise after the arrival of more than 160,000 asylum seekers in 2015.Taking a cue from US President Donald Trump, the Sweden Democrats, which have been thriving on voter discontent, have vowed to "make Sweden great again."The once-fringe SD could become the second largest group in parliament, behind Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's center-left Social Democrats, as popular support for the party has spiked to around 20 percent compared to the 13 percent it garnered four years ago.The Sweden Democrats owe part of their success to people's disillusionment with the policies of the country's governing coalition of Social Democrats and Greens, which has run the country for the past four years.Voters in Sweden will head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and government in an election dominated by immigration and its effects on the country's welfare system.