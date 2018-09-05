The statement on the call, attributable to State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert, takes a stronger position against than the one taken by US President Donald Trump the day prior.
"President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy," Trump tweeted on Monday. "Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don't let that happen!"
Comment: That's rich, considering the US bombardment of Raqqa not too long ago
- US-led coalition confirms Syria's Raqqa completely liberated - Stunning drone footage shows Raqqa completely leveled
- Russian MoD: 'Thousands of rotting corpses' under ruins of Raqqa a public health crisis
- Russia compares US bombing of Raqqa to WWII destruction of Dresden
Now, it appears that the State Department is expanding the White House's red line. While Trump cautioned against a "reckless attack," the State Department, in conjunction with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is calling "any Assad military offensive" in Idlib "unacceptable."
Pompeo and Cavusoglu "agreed that any Assad regime military offensive in Idlib would be an unacceptable, reckless escalation of the conflict in Syria," the statement reads.
As the Syrian government, backed by Russian air power, has liberated major cities and districts from the jihadists since the start of the war more than seven years ago, they have allowed the militants to evacuate into Idlib. Now, there are fears the province could be the site of a chemical attack, with the UN special representative for Syria warning that militants there are capable of producing weaponized chlorine and Russia saying it has evidence of plans for of plans for chemical provocations by jihadists.
Comment: Moscow receives tip on White Helmets and Jabhat Al-Nusra working together to plot chemical weapons provocation in Syria
On Friday, the United Nations Security Council will convene to discuss the situation in Idlib, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told reporters on Tuesday.
Comment: One might wonder if Erdogan has woken up to the fact that an assault on Idlib would send thousands of jihadists (which he supports) scurrying north into Turkey. The US won't rescue all of them, just the White Helmets PR wing, if that. He would have a security nightmare on his hands.