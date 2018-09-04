The head of the press office of the Donetsk People's Liberation Army's operational command, Daniil Besnosov, said on Sunday that"Our intelligence services have registered the arrival of a large number of foreign military personnel from the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 406th Artillery Brigade, which are focusing on the Urzuf settlement region," he said.The head of the press office said the information was related to preparations by the Ukrainian military to aggravate the conflict in the south of the Donetsk region.On Friday, the leader of the People's Republic of Donetsk, Aleksandr Zakharchenko, was killed as a result of an explosion at a restaurant in the region's capital. The next day, the official representative of the operational command of the self-proclaimed republic, Eduard Basurin, said that the Ukrainian military are preparing an offensive at Donbass, as extensively covered by FRN in previous days.In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities began a military operation against the Donetks and Lugansk People's Republics, which declared their independence after the state coup that took place in Ukraine in 2014 by reactionary and pro-US forces. According to the latest UN estimates, military actions at Donbass resulted in the death of more than 10,000 people.In February 2015, the parties to the conflict signed the Minsk peace agreements to end the fighting in the region, but the situation remains tense, with both parties accusing each other of breaches of the cease-fire, but Kiev openly having aggressive rhetoric.