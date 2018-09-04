Brian LeBlancFri, 09 May 2014 00:00 UTC

It's not just "poor governance"

How it works

"Re-invoicing is the use of a tax haven corporation to act as an intermediary between an onshore business and his customers outside his home country. The profits of this intermediary corporation and the onshore business allow the accumulation of some, or all, profits on transactions to be accrued to the offshore company."

How to stop it