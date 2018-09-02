flood
At least two people have also been killed in the floods.

China has evacuated 127,000 people in the southern province of Guangdong due to heavy rains, the official Xinhua news agency says.

The rains have affected more than 1.2 million residents, leaving two people dead and two others missing.




It has caused more than 1 billion yuan ($A203 million) worth of damage, including to 44,700 hectares of farmland, Xinhua said.

China is forced to evacuate hundreds of thousands of residents of flood-prone regions every summer.

On Monday, the official English-language China Daily reported that heavy flooding caused by a typhoon and tropical storm in the eastern province of Shandong had killed 14 people.

