Six people were declared dead with a total of 916 households and 58 villages in five districts suffering damage from flooding in southern Laos, local daily Vientiane Times reported Friday.Lao authorities have just updated the assessment of losses and damages afterThis latest report was given by provincial authorities at a meeting on Wednesday in Luang Prabang province, some 220 km north of Lao capital Vientiane, attended by Lao Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Khampheng Saysompheng and disaster prevention and control committee officials.Authorities have delivered drinking water, household essentials and emergency supplies to assist those affected by the flooding.On Wednesday and Thursday, Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Savankhone Razmountry and his delegation visited flooded areas in Khammuan and Savannakhet provinces in central Laos to survey the damage and hand over loudspeakers for use in flooded areas.Provincial authorities and district officials discussed a joint partnership to protect villages at risk of flash flooding, particularly those located near riverbanks.