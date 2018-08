© Igor Golovniov / Global Look Press

While the US accuses Russia of using internet trolls to sow discord, Washington is funding its own propaganda body's program of 'non-branded Facebook accounts' operating in Cuba.The OCB believes that such pages are more likely to be appearing on newsfeeds of actual Cubans with access to the social network - apparently because Facebook changed its algorithms to give priority to living people over organizations in its crusade on the phantom menace of 'Russian fake news'.The quote does not come from some leaked report on American information warfare against the Cuban government. It comes from page 31 of the BBG's request for fiscal year 2019 funding.Of course, the US public will probably not know this, because the national networks are more interested in explaining how bad Russians are plotting to kill Americans by convincing them not to vaccinate. A barrage of no less than 253 tweets was launched with that purpose, according to a recent study (over a period of three years, almost half pro-vaccination, cannot be actually confirmed to have come from Russia). But readers of The Miami New Times may learn about the Cuban story too, along with how the US wasted money for decades in "Wile E. Coyote-esque stunts" to reach the Cuban public."The corporate media and the political leaders in the United States present US interventions around the world... as the promotion of democracy and human rights," he said. "And this propaganda in the United States has normalized this double standard, whereby the US can intervene all around the world - politically, at the level of propaganda, at the level of social media - but will not tolerate anyone else doing anything of the sort inside the United States."The attitude is far from being limited to information warfare, he said.The US-based social media giants like Facebook, Twitter or Google have been lately demonstrating their resolve in fighting "malign Russian influence" on their platforms by deleting "suspicious inauthentic accounts." Robinson is sure nothing of the sort will happen with OCB's fake accounts in Cuba.The tech companies "are all linked to high-level national security establishment... Absolutely we will not see Facebook banning this type of US state intervention in the social media in Cuba, or anywhere else in the world."