Syrian Army uncovers US-made weapons in Hama
Based on accurate intelligence info, the Syrian Army has unearthed a huge weapon cache in Tulul al-Humur village in southern Hama countryside.

Some of the weapons, which were hidden underground, include the US-made TOW missiles with launchers, as well as an advanced military night vision device.

The arsenal belong to rebel fighter who had controlled the village for years before the Syrian Army restore the area early this year.