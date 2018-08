the company run by Christopher Steele

UK diplomat turned journalist, Craig Murray, has taken on the BBC over their Salisbury poisonings reporting, seeking answers over links between Newsnight's diplomatic editor Mark Urban, Sergei Skripal and his alleged MI6 handler. Murray's queries followed a Freedom Of Information (FOI) request to the BBC from an individual named Kirsty Eccles. The request asked the corporation for answers over links between BBC2's Newsnight correspondent Mark Urban and Sergei Skripal - who was poisoned along with his daughter, Yulia, in April 2018.In early July, UrHis revelation prompted Eccles' request, in which she asked: "Why did BBC Newsnight correspondent Mark Urban keep secret from the license payers that he had been having meetings with Sergei Skripal only last summer."In turn, the BBC refused to provide an answer, claiming that the information was "excluded from the Act because it is held for the purposes of 'journalism, art or literature.'"The corporation's response prompted action by Murray, who has been reporting on the Skripal poisonings long after the story disappeared from the front pages. The former British ambassador to Uzbekistan emailed Urban directly, asking why the BBC journalist didn't divulge his meeting with Skripal earlier.Murray proceeded to question Urban over, who was then a Russian military intelligence officer, to spy for Britain. Miller previously listed his employer on LinkedIn as Orbis Business Intelligence , another ex-MI6 agent, who compiled a dossier on US President Donald Trump alleging that Russian officers had compromising material on him.Murray alleges that "You (Mark Urban) were an officer in the Royal Tank Regiment together with Skripal's MI6 handler, Pablo Miller." He asks if the two men have "maintained a friendship" and whether Miller was present when he met with Urban.The BBC's partial response, detailed on Murray's blog post of August 30, came from a publicist who detailed that the BBC knew about the Urban-Skripal meetings and that they were carried out for Urban's "research for his latest book on post-Cold War espionage."Urban is set to release his book, titled 'The Skripal Files: The Life and Near Death of a Russian Spy' on October 4. The blurb promises: "The explosive story of the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and the new spy war between the West and Russia,with number one bestselling author Mark Urban, diplomatic and defense editor for BBC Newsnight."