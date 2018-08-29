© Amanda Coster



North Cantabrians were treated to an atmospheric spectacle last night when a suspected meteor burned across the evening sky.In Sefton the Coster family heard a "massive kind of rumble", or "sonic boom", just after 6pm on Monday, Stuff reported.Amanda Coster said when the family looked out the window they saw an object "burning up and coming down" in the sky, heading towards Mt Gray.Another person posted on social media: "Heard this and thought is it an earthquake, plane or just straight out old Superman?"