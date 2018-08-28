© Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

In what may have been the worst decision in his life, a local criminal boss in a Siberian town reportedly picked a fight with soldiers from a passing railroad convoy, only to be shot to death by a guard on duty.The bizarre incident happened on Monday night at the railway station in Petrovsk-Zabaykalsky, a town of just over 16,000 residents located about 200km southeast of Lake Baikal in Siberia - famous for being the destination of exile for 71 of the officers behind the failed 1825 coup in imperial Russia.But a local law enforcement source cited by Interfax gives a far more colorful account. The source said the man who was killed was a well-known local crime boss nicknamed Zhdanchik (the expected one).Well, treating a train loaded with military hardware as a shop on your protection racket list is probably not such a good idea.