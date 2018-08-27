According to Salvini, Italy wants to stop immigration and he will discuss this matter with Orban. He stressed that illegal migrants should be deported from Europe.
Szijjarto: Italy, Hungary migration policies 'same in many respects'
The Italian and Hungarian governments' policies on migration are identical on a multitude of points, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday after meeting Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi.
"The Hungarian government cooperates with everybody who seeks to stop illegal migration and prioritises border protection,"Szijjarto told MTI after his meeting. Hungary maintains its standpoint that migrants should not be distributed among EU countries but should be prevented from coming to Europe.
The position of the new Italian government and the new Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, coincides with the Hungarian government's in many ways, he said. "We agreed that the root causes [of migration] must be addressed ... and entering Europe must be done according to European rules."
Szijjarto said that Milanesi had underlined Hungary's view that border protection trumped all other issues in terms of managing the migration crisis, and that the EU should again assert its ability to protect its own borders. Australia, he added, has already shown that maritime borders can be protected.
On the subject of a meeting on Friday in Brussels, where EU member states' European affairs officials will hold talks on ports and ships carrying migrants, Szijjarto said it should be made clear that only those who can enter legitimately should be permitted to do so at European ports. "No blackmail should be allowed either by smugglers or from pressure by so-called NGOs," the Hungarian minister said.