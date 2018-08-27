© Trendolizer



Szijjarto:

Italy, Hungary migration policies 'same in many respects'

"The Hungarian government cooperates with everybody who seeks to stop illegal migration and prioritises border protection,"

Italian Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini told daily Corriere della Sera on Friday that he will meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Milan "in the next few days".According to Salvini,He stressed that illegal migrants should be deported from Europe.The Italian and Hungarian governments' policies on migration are identical on a multitude of points, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday after meeting Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi.Szijjarto told MTI after his meeting.The position of the new Italian government and the new Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, coincides with the Hungarian government's in many ways, he said.Szijjarto said that Milanesi had underlined Hungary's view thatAustralia, he added, has already shown that maritime borders can be protected.On the subject of a meeting on Friday in Brussels, where EU member states' European affairs officials will hold talks on ports and ships carrying migrants, Szijjarto said it should be made clear that only those who can enter legitimately should be permitted to do so at European ports. "No blackmail should be allowed either by smugglers or from pressure by so-called NGOs," the Hungarian minister said.