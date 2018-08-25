Waterspout
A whirlwind was caught on camera in Chilika. The visual of the funnel-shaped cloud was reportedly captured by a person in his mobile phone after spotting the whirlwind in Chilika lake yesterday.

The video shows the waterspout swirling water high up into the air over Chilika lake. A house at Gambhari village in Bramhagiri has been damaged under the impact of the whirlwind.

Meanwhile, several localities in Puri were waterlogged following heavy rain that lashed the region yesterday.

This caused severe problems to people as commuters in the city as prominent streeds including Badadanda, VIP road and Talabania were waterlogged for several hours following the downpour.