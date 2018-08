About The Author



Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project.

Highlighting the sheer lunacy of blue privilege and the broken justice system, a former California Highway patrol officer was found guilty of raping children twice and never went to jail. Now, this predator may finally be sent to prisonJacob Mark Duenas, a former Monterey County-based California Highway Patrol officer, was found guilty earlier this monthThe abuse happened when Duenas was training to be a law enforcement officer.As KSBW reports , at the time of the sentencing, Butte County Deputy District Attorney Matt Taylor told KRCR, "My feelings on the sentencing are summed up in one word: surprised. What makes this case unusual is that you have a psychologist, independently commissioned by the court, who made a finding that Mr. Duenas was a pedophile and a sexual predator.Now that this monster has been convicted of raping a fourth child, he may finally be locked up.It is important to point out that serial pedophiles like Duenas may have far more victims than the ones who come forward. Often times pedophiles force their child victims into silence by threatening them with harm if they tell someone. Indeed, Duenas even bragged about this to his aunt.According to KSBW, the Gig Harbor victim testified that he was humiliated and scared. His personality changed as he became more angry and isolated himself. He did not tell anyone about what happened to him until years later.While Duenas is certainly responsible for the horrific abuse of these children, the system which failed to lock him up for the repeated violations is also partially responsible.We live in a world in which people caught with marijuana, a beneficial plant that literally saves lives, can be sent to jail for decades - while serial child rapists walk free. A travesty indeed.For now, Duenas is currently in jail and awaiting sentencing on September 28. Will this monster avoid being sent to prison again?