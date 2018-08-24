Society's Child
Female Democrats set records with political donations
Open Secrets
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 14:02 UTC
Looking at the congressional campaign contributions from women over time, an analysis of Federal Election Commission data shows female candidates tend to benefit most from female donors.
Of the total number of campaign contributions in the 2018 congressional elections, 34 percent came from female donors, a significant increase from 2016. The number of campaign contributions from women in this election cycle-almost $296 million so far-is more than the total amount of money given by women in the 2016 elections-nearly $286 million. The total percentage could still tick upwards in the coming weeks of election season.
Since the 2016 elections, the percentage of campaign contributions coming from women for Republican men has dropped precipitously. Moreover, the total number of campaign contributions given by women to Democratic women has surpassed the total number of contributions given by women to Republican men.
Despite the steady increase of cash from female donors, men still make up the vast majority of campaign contributions to congressional candidates-66 percent of campaign contributions come from male donors. Democratic men have received the highest amount of congressional campaign contributions from both female and male donors. Democratic men have received $120.2 million in congressional campaign contributions from women and $217 million from men. All of which is to say that the story here is about party in addition to gender.
Although male donors still dominate campaign contributions, women have come a long way. Since the last 'Year of the Woman' in 1992-when Anita Hill's treatment by the Senate Judiciary Committee fueled a similar record-breaking wave of women participating in elections-we've witnessed a huge increase in the percentage of congressional campaign contributions coming from female donors.
In 1992, 26 percent of all congressional campaign contributions came from women. That number has now increased to 34 percent in these current elections. Only seven House candidates in 1992 received half or more of their campaign contributions from women. In 2016, the number was 12. So far in the 2018 elections, 51 House candidates and four Senate candidates have received half or more of their campaign contributions from women. Female donors and candidates have a long way to go to decrease the gender donation gap, but they're certainly getting closer to cracking this particular glass ceiling.