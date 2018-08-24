As many as five persons were killed and three others were critical after lightning struck them at different places of Odisha on Sunday.In the first incident, two women were killed when lightning struck them at Nileipali village under Attabira block of Bargarh district. The deceased were identified as Mini Mirdha (48) and Subalaya Mirdha (30).Three others namely Lochana Mirdha (40), Bilasini Mirdha (28) and Raibari Mirdha (40) were also critically injured. They have been admitted to VIMSAR hospital in Burla.All of them were struck by lightning while working in a paddy field.In the second such incident, one Binodini Behera of Benupada village under Delang block of Puri district died on the spot when lightning struck her while she was on a paddy field.In Nayagarh, an unidentified elderly man was killed by lightning at Duaragaon village under Daspalla block of the district. Members of Sitaram Youth Club and Daspalla Yuva Bahini had rushed him to Daspalla hospital after being struck by lightning where he was declared brought dead.Likewise, one Subal Mahakud of Luthurpanga village in Subarnapur district breathed his last. He was struck by the lightning while he was returning to home.