PIT BULL ATTACK
A Cincinnati mother "was viciously mauled" by her pit bull and killed this week, Hamilton County's coroner announced Thursday.

Della Riley, 42, also was shot by a bullet that ricocheted when Cincinnati police fired at the dog when it "aggressively charged" at them inside her home, police said in a news release.

Authorities say the woman was already dead when the bullet hit her - in fact, before officers even arrived.

The dog died in the shooting.

Police were called to her home about 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person having a seizure.


Neighbors told FOX19 they saw a small boy running around asking for help after the incident.

"The mother had a seizure. I don't know if the dog got scared or whatever but he attacked her and ripped her throat out," said Jon Seymoure, who lives next door.

A dog was guarding Riley's body when medics arrived, so police were summoned. The animal charged at them when they arrived.

In addition to the pit bull, she also had a rottweiler.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX19 will provide updates as they become available.