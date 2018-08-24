A gunman
Scenes from a shootout between a gunman and two police officers not far from the Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow have emerged in shocking CCTV footage. The gunman was shot and died later in hospital from head wounds.

In the footage, watermarked by "[Russia's] Investigative Committee" and published by Telegram channel Mash, the officers are seen taking cover behind a parked car after the first shots were fired at them.

The man with a gun then continues shooting. The brutal gunfight lasts for around 50 seconds before the perpetrator crashes on the pavement after apparently being hit with a bullet.


A source told TASS the attacker was rushed to hospital, but couldn't be saved and later died of a gunshot wound to the head. The man was reportedly identified as a 31-year-old resident of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria in Russia's North Caucasus.


He opened fire at the police "with no apparent reason as they were passing by," Yulia Ivanova, Russia's Investigative Committee spokeswoman, told Interfax.


A police officer received a non-life-threatening wound to the leg in the incident, RIA Novosti reported.