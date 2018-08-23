A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was struck 28 miles south east of Tanaga Volcano, Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).The eruption, which occurred in the remote Andreanof Islands region of Alaska, happened at around 4.30am BST and had a depth of 27 miles.Tanaga Volcano, is located in Tanaga Island within the Andreanof archipelago and is one of three volcanoes on the island.It is the enclave's tallest volcano at 5,925ft and lies in the centre of the island's three main volcanic edifices.The last known eruption of Tanaga was in 1914 and earlier eruptions are said to have occurred in 1763-1770, 1791 and 1829.The USGS, University of Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Volcano Observatory are responsible for monitoring the volcanoes.