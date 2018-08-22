A 75-year-old man was fatally mauled by a pit bull on Saturday, authorities said.According to a press release, Rocky Mount police responded to a call about a suspicious event at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Buena Vista Avenue. Responding officers found the man dead at the the scene. Cpl. Brad Summerlin said the identity of the victim will not be released until authorities make contact with his next of kin.Summerlin said the man was staying at the home of the owner of the pit bull in the 400 block of Buena Vista Avenue when the attack occurred."The dog has been seized and is in quarantine at this time," Summerlin said.Summerlin added he doesn't believe the owner of the pit bull is going to face any charges. The medical examiner's office was called to the scene with the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division. An autopsy will be performed on the victim, and the case is currently under investigation by the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division.