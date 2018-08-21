TORNADO
Tornadoes brought damage to regions across China on Monday through Tuesday, state media reported.

CCTV showed footage of large funnel clouds along the shore of Sansha in southern Hainan province, while a tornado in Dongying city of northern Shandong province wrecked homes and cars.

In eastern Anhui province, a tornado damaged homes and injured many residents, CCTV said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in recent weeks have caused havoc across China, with floods along major rivers destroying bridges, blocking roads and railways as well as forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

