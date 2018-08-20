© Unknown



French energy major Total is leaving Iran, the country's oil minister announced on Monday. The firm pulled out of a major gas development deal despite promises by the EU to protect European companies from US sanctions.It has been more than two months that it announced that it would leave the contract," Iran Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said, as quoted by the government-run ICANA news agency.Total's departure was triggered by Washington's unilateral reinstatement of sanctions against Tehran, which also targets any foreign firms doing business with the Islamic Republic.In May, the EU officials pledged to protect the European companies doing business in Iran by enforcing the so-calledBrussels said that despite US sanctions,"As the European Commission we have the duty to protect European companies. We now need to act, and this is why we are launching the process to activate the 'blocking statute' from 1996," EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said prior to his July meeting with President Trump.Apart from Total, shipping giantannounced it would no longer transport Iranian energy products. Vehicle manufacturerssaid it would leave the Islamic Republic, whilehalted expanding its business in the country.The US unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal the country signed in 2015 with Iran, Russia, China and the European Union. As part of the agreement Iran vowed to limit its nuclear enrichment program and, in return, decades-long economic sanctions against Tehran were to be lifted.Russia, China, the European Union and a number of other countries have condemned Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal and have vowed to continue working in Iran despite US sanctions. TThe renewed US penalties, targeting the automobile sector along with gold and other metals trading, came into force on August 7. The second round of sanctions imposed by Washington is set to come into effect on November 4. The broader measures will target Iranian oil and shipping sectors, as well as transactions tied to energy trading and the country's central bank.