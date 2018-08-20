and over 25,000 livestock and 6,535 hectares of crops have been destroyed.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reports that 19 people have died in flooding in Niger since July this year.As of 13 August, a total of 65,170 people had been affected in all 8 regions of the country: Maradi (20,062 people affected), Zinder (13,601), Agadez (12,544), Diffa (9,226), Tahoua (5,600), Dosso (2,030), Tillabéri (1,638) and Niamey (469).A previous UN report of 18 July reported 13 dead and 17,000 people affected.Niger Basin Authority figures show that the Niger river at Niamey has been climbing steadily since over the last few weeks from 1.47 metres on 28 June to 5.38 metres as of 15 August. Yellow (first) warning level stage is 5.5 metres.Heavy rain during August has also affected parts of neighbouring countries. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that more than 50 homes were destroyed by floods and heavy rain on Monday 13 August in Dakingari town, Suru Local Government area of Kebbi state in Nigeria. Kebbi borders the Dosso Region of Niger.In early August, at least 5 people died after floods hit the province of Tamanrasset in southern Algeria, close to the border with Niger's Agadez Region.Local media in Niger report that around 100 homes built in flood-prone areas of the city of Agadez have been demolished in anticipation of high water flows of the Kori."The cholera outbreak requires a comprehensive response," they added. "New cases are rising fast in densely populated areas and close to the Nigerian border where population movements may amplify the spread of the disease.""DG ECHO is closely coordinating with humanitarian actors, encouraging the scaling up of the response in most affected areas."