CNN, Wapo and Buzzfeed are demanding the names and addresses of the Manafort jurors be released to the public.On Friday, Judge Ellis, a Reagan appointee, revealed he has received threats, however; he did not provide details.Judge Ellis would not elaborate on the threats he has received."I have the marshal's protection. I don't even go to the hotel alone. I won't even reveal the name of the hotel," Judge Ellis said.A note was passed from the jurors to the court requesting to end at 5 PM because a juror has plans this evening.It does not appear the jurors have reached a verdict today. Judge Ellis will ask the jurors this afternoon if they want to resume deliberations at 11:00 AM or 1 PM ET on Monday.