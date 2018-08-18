Judge T.S. Ellis
© Diego M. Radzinschi/The National Law Journal
T.S. Ellis, III, Senior U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Va, at the Investiture ceremony of Stuart Nash to be Associate Judge at the D.C. Superior Court. June 4, 2010.
CNN, Wapo and Buzzfeed are demanding the names and addresses of the Manafort jurors be released to the public.

On Friday, Judge Ellis, a Reagan appointee, revealed he has received threats, however; he did not provide details.

Judge Ellis declined a motion by WaPo, CNN and Buzzfeed to unseal jurors names, reported Courthouse News reporter Brandi Buchman.



Judge Ellis told the courtroom he has received threats.


Judge Ellis would not elaborate on the threats he has received.


"I have the marshal's protection. I don't even go to the hotel alone. I won't even reveal the name of the hotel," Judge Ellis said.


Update: A note was passed from the jurors to the court requesting to end at 5 PM because a juror has plans this evening.


Update: It does not appear the jurors have reached a verdict today. Judge Ellis will ask the jurors this afternoon if they want to resume deliberations at 11:00 AM or 1 PM ET on Monday.