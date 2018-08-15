© Ozan Kose / AFP



Moscow is still interested in trading with Ankara using the Russian ruble and Turkish lira, according to the Kremlin. Both currencies have been falling against the greenback, with lira setting new record lows every day.

"This is what we are striving for in our bilateral trade and economic relations," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The lira plummeted to a record low of 7.20 against the dollar before strengthening to 6.16 on Wednesday amid mounting pressure from new US sanctions. Washington began to apply economic pressure on Ankara after the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey. Brunson is accused of aiding the failed military coup in 2016. He is facing 35 years in a Turkish prison.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the financial and economic situation in Turkey was not yet affecting the implementation of joint projects with Russia.

"I do not know that this situation may somehow affect the development of projects. Everything is proceeding as usual," Peskov told reporters.