Two of Denmark's ruling parties are considering upping the punishment for transgressors of the recent burqa ban from DKK 1,000 ($155) to a prison sentence, as it risks being rendered ineffective by a French-Algerian mogul previously dubbed the "Zorro of Niqab."According to DF's immigration and integration rapporteur, Martin Henriksen, the government should consider introducing prison terms in the legislation.Previously, the DF argued for the "Burqa Law" to include up to 7 days' imprisonment. By contrast, repeat offences would be punished by up to 14 days in prison, if the Danish People's Party had its way.Liberal foreign affairs and integration rapporteur Marcus Knuth argued that "mild" jail sentences for repeat violations may indeed be considered."We shouldn't start it right now, though. Let's first see if he actually pays the fines, and if the Ministry of Justice can somehow stop him," Knuth said.Nekkaz, 46, has already been assisting in paying fines for similar offences for a number of years in countries such as Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France and Germany. Earlier this year, he said he had paid 1,538 fines so far.The Danish veiling ban came into effect last week, amid protests in Copenhagen and Aarhus from Muslim women and their supporters who see the law as an infringement on religious freedom.In Denmark, transgressors of the 'Burqa Law,' which in fact also targets other accessories that hide the face such as balaclavas, masks and false beards, initially face a fine of DKK 1,000 ($155), whereas repeat offenders could end up being fined tenfold. Still, this is a far cry from the "burqa fine" in Switzerland exceeding $10,000.