At least 20 people lost their life due to heavy rain and landslides in Kerala today. The state is hit by heavy rains andAs part of precautionary measure the arrival operations at the Cochin International Airport have also been stopped.Here are all the live updates from Kerala:* Floodgates of as many as 22 dams have been opened in the state as the rivers are flowing above the danger mark.* Idukki dam gates in Kerala were opened after 26 years today at 12:30 pm following rising water levels due to heavy rains in the district. With the water rising quickly, a high-level meeting with the CM Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to open the shutters on a trial run basis* The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) stopped arrival operations. Water is flowing into the operational area of Cochin International Airport (CIAL). "As a measure of precaution, we are stopping arrival operations from 1.10 pm today," a CIAL spokesperson said.* According to reports, one shutter of the Idduki dam was opened 50 centimeters at 12:30 pm for 4 hours. The trial run will be monitored by the KSDMA and KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board -- the body responsible for the Idukki dam).* Government has postponed Saturday's annual Nehru boat race in Alappuzha.* Around 600 cusecs of water were discharged from the Idamalayar dam this morning,* Residents along the banks of the river have been alerted and evacuated following the opening of the shutters.* As part of precautionary measures, government has deployed four columns of the Navy and Air Force to handle any crisis situation. Rescue boats have been stationed in the low lying areas of Ernakulam which are prone to flooding.(Inputs from PTI & ANI)