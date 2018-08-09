Jones and his right-wing conspiracy platform, Infowars, have been wiped off YouTube, Facebook, Apple, LinkedIn, Spotify, Stitcher, and Pinterest, among others. The big beasts of social media who constantly insist they are independent, appeared to work in a coordinated way to censor the bizarre but undeniably popular conspiracy theorist.
"Infowars has had the highest traffic it's ever had - 5.6 million new subscribers in the past 48 hours - and so has my radio show,"Jones told the Daily Mail, referring to his newsletter and podcast.
Social media platforms risk creating the right-wing answer to Star Wars' Obi Wan Kenobi: strike him down and he will become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.
Comment: If Infowars' stats are as claimed, it begs the question - was this the intended result? Some background on Alex Jones: Alex Jones: The Pied Piper of Extremism Who Brands "Truth-Seeking" as Mental Illness
There have been a range of high profile voices warning against censoring Jones who, while widely-watched, appears to the majority like little more than a vicious but comic figure screaming red-faced diatribes.
Jordan Peterson, the highly-popular Canadian psychology professor who is himself often the target of the political left, commented on Twitter about the Jones case saying: "never persecute someone paranoid, lest you justify his paranoia."
Censoring Jones could help achieve the unlikely task of making him seem like a serious political figure who is taking on the established elite. That can be a powerful message, even from figures that appear to many to be laughable, just ask Donald Trump.
In this case they burnt a book but there was a backup copy ... what about when they burn down the whole f*g library?