Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
Anthony Carroll
Great Yarmouth Mercury
Wed, 08 Aug 2018 13:09 UTC
Great Yarmouth Mercury
Wed, 08 Aug 2018 13:09 UTC
The football-sized fireball like object was seen over Hemsby by a 73-year-old female resident of Beach Road from her home at about 11.25pm on Sunday.
She said: "It was not a firework. It was not an object, it was a ball of fire. It came from the right and the headed left. Something was coming out of the back, like a rocket does. It was quick. It headed towards the beach. It was not an object."
She added it was so quick she did not have time to think of taking a photograph.
Another person said he believed he has seen the same object in Gorleston and said it had a darkened centre with a huge ball of yellowy fire leaving a trail.
Dale Howell said: "Me and my friend were in my back garden in Gorleston at that time and also saw it going toward the beach way. Sadly before we got a chance to get the phones out it was already gone.
"It didn't really light up the sky but it was very clear. To me it looked like a meteor or similar entering the atmosphere."
Waterspout off Isola di Pantelleria, Italy, 4 August 2018
Recent Comments
About time someone did something regarding mandatory vaccination. In the past it had caused too many problems. :)
Identity politics - An invitation to non-being. If you're already halfway there, the phrase "In for a penny, in for a pound" probably slips easily...
Wow. Who's ever heard of a Rothschild making a public statement? It's going off the rails. Finally!
Eventually, YouTube will be indistinguishable from CNN At least with CNN the videos are presented by know presstitutes On the other hand YouTube...
You mean to tell me there are still punters out there that actually believe NASA went to the moon - really ?? Those nasa masons - coooooool...