"It didn't really light up the sky but it was very clear.

A mystery "fireball" has been spotted flying over a coastal village and over a neighbouring town with one witness saying it may have been meteorite.The football-sized fireball like object was seen over Hemsby by a 73-year-old female resident of Beach Road from her home at about 11.25pm on Sunday.It headed towards the beach. It was not an object."She added it was so quick she did not have time to think of taking a photograph.Dale Howell said: "Me and my friend were in my back garden in Gorleston at that time and also saw it going toward the beach way. Sadly before we got a chance to get the phones out it was already gone.