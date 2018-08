a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics - race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, caste, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disease or disability. We also provide some protections for immigration status. We define attack as violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's official Facebook page is rife with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and other hateful speech, which have not been censored by Facebook content monitors, a Daily Caller News Foundation review of the page reveals.Videos posted to Farrakhan's Facebook page show the Nation of Islam leader claiming that Jews are secretly controlling government agencies to suppress black Americans and blaming Jews for "weaponizing" marijuana with "chemicals" to "feminize" black men.- which he blames on "the enemy" in Hollywood - to keep the black race "from being any further mongrelized," was originally ruled not to violate hate speech rules, according to the Facebook spokeswoman.Facebook and other tech giants, including Spotify, YouTube and Apple, banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their platforms Monday for violating prohibitions against hate speech.Here's how Facebook defines hate speech Farrakhan has repeatedly advanced anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his Facebook page."The FBI has been the worst enemy of black advancement. See the Jews have control over those agencies of government," Farrakhan said in a March 7 video clipped from his annual Saviour's Day speech."This enemy, he's so angry with Farrakhan that now if you like me, you have to either hide it, especially if you want advancement in the white man's world.," Farrakhan said to laughs from the audience.Farrakhan claims in another video that the U.S. government and Jews are working together to "weaponize" marijuana "with chemicals that perform lobotomies.""Minister Farrakhan talks about the role of the U.S. government and the Jewish community in the weaponization of marijuana that is feminizing and killing Black men," the video's description reads."Now God don't want you inter-marrying with them," Farrakhan said of white people in a November 2016 video . Farrakhan claimed that: "God wanted us to be to ourselves, us with our women. He respected white people who wanted to keep their race white, because we sure want to keep ours from being any further mongrelized."The Nation of Islam leader blamed Hollywood - which he has repeatedly and unapologetically said is under Jewish control - for promoting interracial marriage. After this article was published, a Facebook spokeswoman said that that video was, upon closer examination, determined to be in violation of Facebook policy.One February 2017 video posted to Farrakhan's page shows him telling a Nation of Islam audience, "Your fathers built civilization while the white man was crawling around the hills and cave sides of Europe. Stand up, black man and woman, and be yourself, and stop copying this freak of a human."