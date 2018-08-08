Videos posted to Farrakhan's Facebook page show the Nation of Islam leader claiming that Jews are secretly controlling government agencies to suppress black Americans and blaming Jews for "weaponizing" marijuana with "chemicals" to "feminize" black men.
Neither of those videos violate Facebook's rules prohibiting hate speech, a Facebook spokeswoman told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a phone interview Tuesday.
Another video that showed Farrakhan warning against interracial marriage - which he blames on "the enemy" in Hollywood - to keep the black race "from being any further mongrelized," was originally ruled not to violate hate speech rules, according to the Facebook spokeswoman.
After this article was published, the spokeswoman called back and said that a closer review by the company's content monitors determined Farrakhan's use of the word "mongrelized" did violate Facebook's rules, and that the video would be deleted.
Facebook and other tech giants, including Spotify, YouTube and Apple, banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their platforms Monday for violating prohibitions against hate speech.
Here's how Facebook defines hate speech:
a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics - race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, caste, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disease or disability. We also provide some protections for immigration status. We define attack as violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation.Farrakhan has repeatedly advanced anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his Facebook page.
"The FBI has been the worst enemy of black advancement. See the Jews have control over those agencies of government," Farrakhan said in a March 7 video clipped from his annual Saviour's Day speech.
WATCH:
"This enemy, he's so angry with Farrakhan that now if you like me, you have to either hide it, especially if you want advancement in the white man's world. Now if you go to work tomorrow and Jews are your boss, don't tell em where you been," Farrakhan said to laughs from the audience.
Comment: There's lot's of criticisms against Israel that are unjustly labeled anti-Semitic, however, there are clearly those who genuinely are anti-Semitic when they define a whole class of people as 'the enemy'. Farrakhan is clearly one of those people.
Farrakhan claims in another video that the U.S. government and Jews are working together to "weaponize" marijuana "with chemicals that perform lobotomies."
Comment: Seems Farrakhan is pretty familiar with this lobotomy inducing chemical marijuana.
"Minister Farrakhan talks about the role of the U.S. government and the Jewish community in the weaponization of marijuana that is feminizing and killing Black men," the video's description reads.
Comment: If you want to look at the social forces affecting the progress of young black men then a good start would be examining feminist and liberal ideals.
"Now God don't want you inter-marrying with them," Farrakhan said of white people in a November 2016 video. Farrakhan claimed that: "God wanted us to be to ourselves, us with our women. He respected white people who wanted to keep their race white, because we sure want to keep ours from being any further mongrelized."
The Nation of Islam leader blamed Hollywood - which he has repeatedly and unapologetically said is under Jewish control - for promoting interracial marriage. After this article was published, a Facebook spokeswoman said that that video was, upon closer examination, determined to be in violation of Facebook policy.
One February 2017 video posted to Farrakhan's page shows him telling a Nation of Islam audience, "Your fathers built civilization while the white man was crawling around the hills and cave sides of Europe. Stand up, black man and woman, and be yourself, and stop copying this freak of a human."
Comment: So Farrakhan does violate Facebook's hate speech rules, but just not in the obscure and mysterious way that gets him banned.