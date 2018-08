© Ruptly / Video courtesy: Twitter user @Amemacula

Two people have died and at least 55 others are injured following an enormous explosion on the highway in Bologna, Italy, according to the ANSA news outlet.The blast happened after a truck carrying flammable liquids was involved in a crash with other vehicles.Several social media users captured footage of the massive explosion which showed an enormous fireball bursting into the sky.The explosion was caught on film and posted on Instagram by Bologna resident Michele Palma.The police warned of impaired vision in the vicinity of the fire as plumes of smoke spill into the surrounding area. Several roads have been closed.