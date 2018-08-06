Bologna blast
Two people have died and at least 55 others are injured following an enormous explosion on the highway in Bologna, Italy, according to the ANSA news outlet.

The explosion was heard just before 2pm in the Borgo Panigale area, on the outskirts of the city. At least 14 of the injured people are serious condition.

The blast happened after a truck carrying flammable liquids was involved in a crash with other vehicles. The police shared video footage showing that a large section of the road collapsed following the incident.




Video footage from the scene shows huge columns of billowing into the air following the blast. Several social media users captured footage of the massive explosion which showed an enormous fireball bursting into the sky.

The explosion was caught on film and posted on Instagram by Bologna resident Michele Palma. It shows a dark column of smoke quickly followed by a violent eruption of flames seemingly filling the entire adjacent street.


The police warned of impaired vision in the vicinity of the fire as plumes of smoke spill into the surrounding area. Several roads have been closed.