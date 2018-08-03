© Ben Stevens/Global Look Press



After leaving prison yesterday,refusing to give them comment. Despite this, the BBC is now accused of providing 'a platform to the far-right.'Despite vowing not to speak to them, many of Robinson's supporters have taken the opportunity, much to the chagrin of anti-racist activists and left-leaning journalists, among others.Since Robinson's release on bail, BBC Radio 4 interviewed two of his prominent supporters;correspondent for the right-wing Canada-based Rebel Media, and former editor of Breitbart London,Upon hearing the interview with Kassam, Labour MP David Lammy attacked the BBC for not challenging his claim that Steve Bannon is a "Kennedy democrat."Following the coverage, leading Guardian columnists, Owen Jones and Jonathan Freedland, had their say. So often divided over the future of the Labour Party the pair were united in the condemnation of the public broadcaster, with Jones taking aim at BBC forThe move was cheered by around 20 supporters outside the courthouse, who were opposed by activists from the group Stand Up To RacismDuring his imprisonment, demonstrations - attracting thousands - were held to demand Robinson be released. One of the protests descended into violence with a portion of Robinson's supporters and counter-demonstrators attacking police and each other.Robinson is not yet an entirely free man as he has been released on bail - with conditions attached.