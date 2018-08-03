A tropical wave interacted with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) on 1 August, bringing heavy rains to Grenada for more than seven hours,According to the Met Office, the tropical wave was expected to continue until the evening of 2 August.Damage to houses and agriculture are still being assessed. The National Emergency Advisory Council has declared parishes of St. George and St. David (two parishes out of a total of six) as disaster zones. Nine houses had been damaged in Garraway and the residents have been relocated. Also the national stadium has been damaged and the Ministry of Forestry had to be relocated.The preliminary report from the Ministry of Works states that all main roads are now accessible and cleaning works continue. Initial assessments have already started and a formal impact assessment will be done by the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Finance.