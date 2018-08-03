About half a dozen Iranian cities have seen people take to the streets to protest against the country's deteriorating economy and worsening living conditions, IRNA reported on Thursday.The Islamic Republic News Agency reported unauthorized rallies in the city of Shiraz, capital of the southern Iranian province of Fars. The news outlet also said that there were a few clashes between the protesters and the police but the city streets were calm at the moment.The Tasnim News Agency said that protests were also held in the city of Mashhad in the north-east of the country, while other media reported protests in the cities of Isfahan, about 250 miles south of the country's capital and the city of Karaj just outside Tehran.​In late June, a group of Iranian lawmakers addressed a letter to the president calling for the dismissal of three ministers, including the economy minister, who they believed were responsible for the poor state of the economy.​Over the last few months, the black market value of, according to media reports, while in March the exchange rate did not exceed 50,000 rials for the US dollar. This came in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose economic sanctions both on Iran and countries that continue to do business with Tehran.