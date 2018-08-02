israel soldiers golan heights
Israeli soldiers look at the Syrian side of the Israel-Syria border on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 7, 2018
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are on high alert after the overnight operation in the southern Syrian Golan Heights when an Israeli aircraft fired towards several armed terror operatives.

Last night, an IDF aircraft attacked some armed terror operatives in the southern area of Syrian Golan Heights, killing seven of them, the military reported. According to the army, the eliminated militants were Daesh* fighters who planned to infiltrate Israel to perpetrate terrorist acts.

Following the operation, the IDF said that it was "prepared for a variety of scenarios," while noting that the army would further operate to ensure the security of Israeli nationals.



The Syrian-held southern Golan Heights, the apple of discord between Israel and Syria, earlier was controlled by the Daesh militants. Over the past weeks, incidents in the disputed area have intensified, with both countries exchanging attacks with each other.

Israel has intensified its operations in Syria amid the Syrian army's offensive to clear remaining pockets of terrorists in the country's south.

Israel and Syria have been at loggerheads over the disputed Golan Heights, which became a demilitarized zone in accordance with the 1974 disengagement agreement. The accord stipulates that both sides abandon their plans to build up military forces on both sides of the demarcation line. Earlier in July, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman pledged a "harsh response" to any attempts by the Syrian army to enter the Golan Heights.

Israel occupied the area as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The annexation has never been recognized by the international community.

* Daesh (also called IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) - is a terrorist group banned in Russia.