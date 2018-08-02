Robert Mueller
President Donald Trump wants to sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a Wednesday New York Times report.

Although his legal team is advising against it, Trump reportedly believes the interview will allow him to clear his name, and is renewing a push to allow Mueller to sit down and question the president.

Previously, Trump had stated his desire to interview with Mueller, but also his intention to follow the advice of his attorneys.

On his end, Mueller has agreed to accept some of President Trump's answers in writing, the Times reports, but the special counsel still insists on the interview topics including potential obstruction of justice.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told reporters Wednesday that the president's team was "in the process of responding to their proposal."

On Wednesday, Trump took specific aim at the Mueller probe in several tweets, one of which called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the investigation.