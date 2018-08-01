© NBC News



The behavior of liberal media hacks is just unbelievable!President Donald Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conti Monday in the Oval Office.President Trump opened the room to reporters so the two leaders could make a few statements during their meetings.The liberal media hacks wanted desperately to harass the president about the Russian-collusion witch hunt while he was sitting with a foreign leader.So they started SCREAMING at President Trump! It sounded like they were SCREAMING at the top of their lungs!...And they wonder why Americans have no faith in the mainstream media today?