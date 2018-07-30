pricking bubbles
Recommended videos. Tailored newsfeeds. Personalized search results. Know it or not, we are increasingly living in filter bubbles that are being determined by algorithms we know nothing about. Worse than that, we are increasingly retreating into the online echo chamber bubbles of our own making. So where is this all heading and how can we steer ourselves away from this precipice? Join James for this edition of The Corbett Report podcast to find out more.


Comment: Corbett takes a little time to get warmed up but makes some excellent points in the following video. Enjoy!



