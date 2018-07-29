lightning
Thunderstorm and lightning claimed six lives and injured many people in Al Dayer in the eastern province of Jazan, Ajel news website reported on Saturday.

All the dead bodies were taken to Bani Malik hospital for further security procedures. According to sources, all the area has witnessed heavy rain.

The Civil Defence Directorate in Jazan has urged residents to be cautious during the unstable weather and to avoid visiting any dangerous areas such as valleys and mountains.