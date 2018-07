© Mike Theiler / Reuters

CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves has been accused by at least six women of sexual harassment, in a culture allegedly shared by some top managers at the network, an exposé by The New Yorker has revealed.One of the women, actress Ileana Douglas, who won an Emmy for Six Feet Under, described how Moonves tried to grab her and "violently kiss" her during a business meeting in 1997. "I couldn't get him off me... the physicality of it was horrendous," she said. "What it feels like to have someone hold you down - you can't breathe, you can't move."Another alleged victim, CBS producer Christine Peters, described how Moonves "put a hand up my skirt" to touch her underwear during another business meeting the executive had arranged. Moonves "was smart enough to not have anyone there. It was a setup," Peters told the New Yorker.Writer Janet Jones describes how Moonves "threw himself on top of [her]" in 1985. Following the incident, Moonves allegedly threatened the victim. "I'm warning you. I will ruin your career. You will never get a writing job. No one will hire you. Do you understand what I'm saying to you?" Jones recalled.Other women interviewed by Farrow recalled similar encounters with the CEO, noting that the 68-year-old "physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers."While CBS acknowledged that it takes sexual harassment reports "very seriously," the network noted that The New Yorker investigation fails to represent a "larger organization that does its best to treat its tens of thousands of employees with dignity and respect."Following the allegations, Moonves acknowledged "times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely."Moonves' wife, Julie Chen, who he has been with since 2004, defended her husband. "Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader," she said in a statement . "He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him."#MeToo spread virally in October 2017, after allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein were initially exposed by the New York Times and the New Yorker. In the wake of the scandal, last November CBS fired veteran news host Charlie Rose, over claims he had groped women."All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously," CBS' independent directors said in the statement. "The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the company's clear policies."