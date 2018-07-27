© Rodolfo Buhrer/Global Look Press

"We're ready to invite Trump to Moscow. By the way, he has such an invitation. I told him about that," the Russian leader said during a press conference at the sidelines of the BRICS summit. "I'm also ready to come to Washington if proper working conditions are created."

"A great advantage of President Trump is that he strives to fulfill his promises, first of all, those given to his voters - the American people," Putin said. He described it as one of Trump's "positive" features because "very often after the election some leaders quickly forget what they promised to the people in the run-up to the vote."

The Russian and US leaders held a much-anticipated summit in Helsinki, Finland earlier this month, with Putin saying that both he and Trump were interested in more high-level contacts."As for our meetings, I think, they're useful," Putin said.Weighing in on the harsh criticism faced by Trump in America after the Helsinki summit, the Russian leader acknowledged that there were "internal political problems" in the US, but stressed that "life goes on."He also praised the US President for being a person that always sticks to his commitments.