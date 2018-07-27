© The Siberian Times



© Nikita Zimov, Doklady Biological Sciences/Pleiades Publishing



Nematodes moving and eating again for the first time since the Pleistocene age in major scientific breakthrough, say experts.The roundworms from two areas of Siberia came back to life in Petri dishes, says a new scientific study.'We have obtained the first data demonstrating the capability of multicellular organisms for longterm cryobiosis in permafrost deposits of the Arctic,' states a report from Russian scientists from four institutions in collaboration with Princetown University.Some 300 prehistoric worms were analysed - and two 'were shown to contain viable nematodes'.One worm came from an ancient squirrel burrow in a permafrost wall of the Duvanny Yar outcrop in the lower reaches of the Kolyma River - close to the site of Pleistocene Park which is seeking to recreate the Arctic habitat of the extinct woolly mammoth, according to the scientific article published in Doklady Biological Sciences this week.This is around 32,000 years old.They are both believed to be female.The worms came back to life in a laboratory at The Institute of Physico-Chemical and Biological Problems of Soil Science in Moscow region.The scientists say: "Our data demonstrate the ability of multicellular organisms to survive long-term (tens of thousands of years) cryobiosis under the conditions of natural cryoconservation.The Russian institutions involved in the pioneering research were: The Institute of Physico-Chemical and Biological Problems of Soil Science; Moscow State University; Pertsov White Sea Biological Station, part of Moscow State University; and the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.The Department of Geosciences, Princeton University, was also involved.